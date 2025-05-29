Advertisement
Bengaluru Couple Fined For Sunroof Romance - Watch Viral Video

A couple in Bengaluru was fined Rs 1500 by Halasuru Traffic Police after being caught on camera engaging in romantic behavior through the sunroof of a moving car on a busy Road.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru: A couple in Bengaluru was fined Rs 1500 by Halasuru Traffic Police after being caught on camera engaging in romantic behavior through the sunroof of a moving car on a busy Road. The incident occurred while they were returning home from dinner in Koramangala. Fellow motorists captured the highly inappropriate act on video and tagged the police on social media.

Police imposed a Rs 1,000 fine for dangerous driving and Rs 500 for traffic violations. The vehicle owner was traced using the registration number. Such acts are not only a blatant violation of traffic norms and decency, but they also pose a grave danger to the safety of the individuals involved, which has led the police to take action.

A sudden change in the momentum of the vehicle, due to emergency braking or any other reason, could be fatal for those peeping out through the sunroof. In this particular case, the couple was not only peeping out but also involved in kissing and displaying excessive public affection, which was inappropriate, irresponsible, and disrespectful, setting a poor example for others.

The incident took place on Bengaluru’s busy Trinity Road, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Halasuru Traffic Police. The video of the act went viral, and the couple has been fined for their act. The duo can be seen kissing in the video.

