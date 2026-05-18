Bengaluru-Mumbai Express train starts inaugural run; check schedule, route, stations and more

New Delhi: The Bengaluru-Mumbai Express started its inaugural run on Sunday, strengthening connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra, making travel smoother for business, education, tourism, and employment opportunities, according to an official statement.

The new service will further improve rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune, and Mumbai. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

In a statement, SWR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr Manjunath Kanamadi said: "This new train service is expected to greatly benefit passengers travelling for business, education, tourism and employment purposes between Bengaluru, North Karnataka and the Mumbai region. The service will also improve rail connectivity to important commercial and cultural centres en route."

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The new Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Express will operate with train numbers 16553/16554. On Sunday, it operated as an inaugural one-way special service with train number 06557 between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru and the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai.

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The Express train will cover a distance of 1,210 km in 24 hours and 5 minutes. The train will commence regular operations from Bengaluru on May 23, while services from Mumbai will begin from May 24.

The new SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will halt at 15 stations. These are: Tumakuru, Davangere, SSS Hubballi, Dharwar, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Lonand, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, and Thane stations.

The Express train will run as a bi-weekly service. The train will comprise one AC 2-tier coach, four AC 3-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class luggage-cum-brake van with Divyangjan-friendly compartment, and one luggage-cum-generator car-cum-brake van, totalling 17 LHB coaches.

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For travel between SMVT Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on train numbers 16553/16554, the ticket fare has been fixed at Rs 750 for Sleeper Class, Rs 1,880 for AC 3 Tier and Rs 2,575 for AC 2 Tier.

Train No. 16553 SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 8.35 p.m. on every Saturday and Tuesday and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8.40 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

In the return direction, Train No. 16554 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–SMVT Bengaluru Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.15 p.m. on every Sunday and Wednesday and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 10.30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, respectively.