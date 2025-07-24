BIG NEWS For Train Travelers! Indian Railways Revises Emergency Quota Rules - Check How It Benefits You

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made changes to the process for booking tickets under the Emergency Quota (EQ), requiring passengers to submit their requests earlier than before. This update follows the Ministry of Railways' recent move to finalise reservation charts 8 hours before train departure time, aiming to enhance operational efficiency.

Indian Railways Emergency Quota Seats

Emergency quota seats are reserved for VIPs, railway personnel, and individuals facing medical emergencies. However, last-minute requests and misuse of this quota often cause delays in chart preparations, which eventually affect the confirmation of waiting list tickets.

As per the new rule, those seeking tickets under the Emergency Quota must now submit their requests at least a day in advance. The ministry has made it clear that requests submitted on the day of travel will no longer be accepted.

Ministry Of Railways' Circular

According to the circular issued by the ministry, for trains departing between 12 AM and 2 PM, EQ requests must be submitted by 12 noon on the previous day. Additionally, for trains departing between 2:01 PM and 11:59 PM, requests must reach EQ cell by 4 pm the previous day of journey.

In cases involving Sundays or public holidays, requests for emergency quota accommodations must be made during office hours on the last working day before the journey.

The circular also noted that the Railway Board’s reservation cell receives a significant number of EQ requests from VIPs, senior railway officials, and other departments.

The ministry emphasized that it aims to allocate EQ seats with care and fairness. "All efforts are made to allot the quota judiciously and with common prudence," it said.

Railway officers have been urged to adhere to these new timing guidelines to prevent delays in chart preparation, which not only cause trouble for passengers but also delay trains' departure.