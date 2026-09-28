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Boeing 737 MAX software issue poses no safety risk to operations: Akasa Air

The airline's statement came after Boeing disclosed that pilots could, under a specific landing scenario, lose access to automated flight guidance due to a software issue. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Boeing 737 MAX software issue poses no safety risk to operations: Akasa Air
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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