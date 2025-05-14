Boeing 747-8 - Qatar's Gift To Donald Trump: Qatar's government gifted a Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental to US President Donald Trump. However, according to media reports, it is a “government-to-government” transfer, which led to speculations that this new aircraft could potentially be the next US presidential aircraft - ‘Air Force One’. Let’s take a look at the possible price, range, speed, and other features of the Boeing 747-8.

Boeing 747-8: Price

According to the reports, the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental, one of the largest passenger aircraft in operation, is priced at approximately $400 million, depending on specifications.

Boeing 747-8: Range

It offers a maximum range of 13,650 km (approximately) on a single tank, making it capable of connecting any two cities in the world without refuelling. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 4,47,700 kg.

Boeing 747-8: Seating Capacity

In commercial use, it can carry up to 410 passengers across multiple classes, although the one gifted to Donald Trump reportedly has around 100 seats with luxury interiors.

Boeing 747-8: Engine And Speed

It is powered by GEnx turbofan engines, which are among the quietest and most fuel-efficient in the world. It can cruise at a speed of Mach 0.86 (1,050 km/h or 652 mph).

Boeing 747-8: Dimensions

It measures 76.3 meters in length, has a wingspan of 68.4 meters, and stands 19.4 meters tall. It is one of the largest passenger aircraft currently in operation.

On accepting a Boeing 747-8 as a gift from Qatar's royal family, Donald Trump emphasised that it would save hundreds of millions of dollars for the US.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, "The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defence, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive."

"Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for free from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a fool would not accept this gift on behalf of our country. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post added.