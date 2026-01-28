Bomb threat email to Ahmedabad airport triggers security alert, probe on

Ahmedabad: Security agencies were placed on high alert after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, prompting immediate action by airport authorities and the police. The threat led to the registration of a formal complaint at the airport police station and the tightening of security across the entire airport precinct, officials said.

According to information available, the threat email was sent from an unidentified email ID, aldurham420@gmail.com, bearing the name Amber Durham. The email was received at 11.05 a.m. on the airport’s official email ID, dtm.amd@adani.com, along with other feedback addresses.

The subject line read “BOMB Blast luggage Section”. The message stated that “Ahmedabad Airport is target”, and contained remarks claiming that Sikhs are not Hindus while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are enemies of Khalistan.

The email also warned of serious consequences if demands were not met. Following the receipt of the threat, the airport’s Chief Security Officer and senior officials immediately responded.

Given the seriousness of the message, an emergency meeting of the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was convened at 11.20 a.m. The meeting, which lasted for around 30 minutes, involved a detailed assessment and verification of the threat.

After evaluation, the committee categorised the email as a “non-specific” bomb threat. However, as a precautionary measure, comprehensive checks were carried out across the airport premises, including the luggage and terminal areas.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged at the airport police station by Ravikant Bhardwaj, the Landside Security Duty Manager at Ahmedabad Airport, against an unknown person. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and criminal intimidation laws.

A senior police official said efforts are underway to trace the sender of the email with the assistance of the cybercrime cell.

Earlier on January 23, at least 20 schools reported similar emails, prompting security sweeps and parent notifications, though no explosives were found. Police described those emails as hoaxes and have referred them to the cybercrime branch for investigation.