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Bomb threat note found on IndiGo Ahmedabad-bound flight; police launch probe

The discovery prompted airport authorities and security personnel to immediately activate standard safety protocols.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Bomb threat note found on IndiGo Ahmedabad-bound flight; police launch probe
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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