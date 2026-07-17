/Bomb threat note found on IndiGo Ahmedabad-bound flight; police launch probe

Bengaluru: A hoax bomb threat found inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad triggered a security scare at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, leading police to register an FIR and launch an investigation into the incident.
The threat was discovered on Thursday evening aboard IndiGo flight 6E-6423, which was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad at 8 p.m. According to police, a handwritten note bearing the message, "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please," was found tucked inside the aircraft's forward lavatory around 25 minutes before take-off.
The discovery prompted airport authorities and security personnel to immediately activate standard safety protocols. The aircraft was subjected to a thorough security check, but no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search.
Following the incident, IndiGo lodged a formal complaint with the airport police, stating that the hoax threat had caused operational disruption and raised serious safety concerns for passengers and crew.
Based on the airline's complaint, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation to identify the person responsible for leaving the note and ascertain the motive behind the false bomb threat.
Meanwhile, last month, another IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi was grounded after a bomb threat was discovered written on a tissue paper inside one of the aircraft's lavatories, triggering a comprehensive security response at the airport.
The flight, scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10:45 a.m. on June 12, was preparing for take-off when crew members were alerted to a possible security threat on board.
The aircraft was immediately halted at the apron and prevented from departing as security agencies initiated standard emergency procedures.
The scare began after a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" was found inside one of the aircraft's toilets.
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