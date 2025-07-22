BREAKING: Air India Completes Fuel Switch Inspections On Boeing Fleet, Finds No Issues

Air India Fuel Control Switch Inspection Report: Air India has completed precautionary inspections of the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet, following a tragic crash last month and in accordance with safety directives issued by India’s aviation regulator. During the inspections, no issues were found with the locking mechanism

However, Air India began voluntary checks on July 12 and completed them within the time frame prescribed by the DGCA. This has been duly communicated to the regulator as well. The move follows a catastrophic incident on June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787-8, operating a flight from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to London Gatwick, crashed into a building shortly after takeoff.

The horrific incident claimed 260 lives, including 19 people on the ground, as the aircraft plunged into a hostel. Of the 242 people onboard, only one passenger survived. Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the incident has triggered increased scrutiny of safety protocols throughout the aviation industry.