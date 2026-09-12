/BRICS Summit 2026: Putin’s Aurus vs Xi Jinping’s Hongqi L5 – which car is more powerful? Features, price and security

BRICS Summit 2026: When Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping travel abroad, their official cars attract almost as much interest as their diplomatic meetings. Both leaders travel in heavily protected vehicles, which are built to handle serious security threats. Their cars come with thick armour, bulletproof glass and technology meant to keep them safe during foreign visits.
Both are visiting India for the BRICS Summit. Their arrival has made people curious about the cars they use during foreign visits. China’s Hongqi L5 and Russia’s Aurus are luxury state cars built to protect their presidents and provide a comfortable ride during their overseas visits.
Here is a look at the two vehicles, their features, prices and the security technology they use.
President Xi uses the Hongqi L5 or its customised version, which is known as the N701, during foreign visits. Hongqi means ‘red flag’ in Mandarin. The brand was launched in 1958 and has long been a symbol of China’s state leadership and official vehicles.
It is a large luxury limousine weighing around 3,150 kg. It is approximately 5.5 metres long, with the car’s length also described as around 18 feet. Its reported price is about Rs 7 crore.
The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 8 seconds. Its design gives it the appearance of a traditional luxury limousine, while its reported security features are intended to protect the Chinese president during official travel.
The vehicle is described as having anti-rocket protection, armour plating and extremely thick bulletproof windows. It also reportedly has a specialised air filtration system to protect passengers from biological and chemical attacks.
The car comes with 360-degree cameras and all-wheel drive. These features help the driver monitor the surroundings and maintain control of the vehicle during difficult situations.
The brand was launched in 1958 and has long been a symbol of China’s state leadership and official vehicles. Details of its exact specifications are not publicly available in full.
President Putin travels in the Aurus Senat, a Russian-made luxury limousine developed for the country’s top leadership. The vehicle is compared with the American presidential Cadillac known as ‘The Beast’.
Putin’s security arrangements have been tightened since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. Reports of a mysterious explosion near his car that year have also led to tighter security for him.
The Aurus is reported to weigh around six tonnes and comes with BR5 ballistic protection. This level of protection is capable of handling 7.62 mm bullets, grenade blasts and an explosion involving up to six kilograms of TNT.
The car has bulletproof glass that is reportedly 80 mm thick. Its tyres are designed to keep the vehicle moving after a puncture. Even with damaged tyres, the Aurus is said to be capable of travelling up to 50 km at a speed of 80 kmph.
The vehicle has a 598 horsepower engine. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around six seconds, giving it a faster acceleration time than the Hongqi L5.
The Aurus also reportedly carries electronic countermeasure equipment, including ECM signal jammers. An emergency oxygen generator is part of its reported security equipment, along with technology used to counter drones.
One of the most talked-about features of Putin’s road security is the use of several identical vehicles in his motorcade.
Reports say around 10 to 15 other Aurus cars can travel along with the Russian president’s vehicle. The cars look alike, making it difficult for an observer to identify which one is carrying the president.
The use of identical cars is part of the security used during his road movements. The president also has extensive protection while travelling by air.
Putin’s main aircraft for long-distance official travel is the Ilyushin-96. It is also called the ‘Flying Kremlin’ because of its extensive security and communication facilities.
The aircraft is reported to have a range of around 15,000 kilometres without refuelling. It is a flying bunker, with protection systems that help keep the Russian president safe during air travel.
Its reported features include radar-evading coating, protection against nuclear electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and a DRCM missile defence system that can mislead incoming missiles.
The aircraft’s crew also includes Federal Protective Service (FSO) personnel. Around 20 per cent of the aircraft’s crew are FSO agents who provide additional security for the Russian president during air travel.
The two cars serve a similar purpose and give their presidents luxury interiors and heavy protection.
The Aurus weighs six tonnes and has a 598 hp engine. It accelerates to 100 kmph in only six seconds. Its BR5 ballistic protection, thick bulletproof glass and reported anti-drone technology make it a heavily protected presidential vehicle.
The Hongqi L5 has a lower weight and slower acceleration. Its armour, anti-rocket protection and specialised air filtration system provide a different set of security features.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.