Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Mobility
  • /BRICS Summit 2026: Putin’s Aurus vs Xi Jinping’s Hongqi L5 – which car is more powerful? Features, price and security

BRICS Summit 2026: Putin’s Aurus vs Xi Jinping’s Hongqi L5 – which car is more powerful? Features, price and security

Putin’s Aurus packs a 598 hp engine and BR5 ballistic protection, while Xi’s Hongqi L5 comes with armour, bulletproof glass and protection against chemical and biological threats.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:34 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Putin’s Aurus vs Xi Jinping’s Hongqi L5 – which car is more powerful? Features, price and security
Image Credit: (Photo: AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How to enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi food without overdoing it
2
3
4
5