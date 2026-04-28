Bullet train for South India: Hyderabad to Bengaluru travel time to reduce from 10 hours to just 2.13 hours - Railway Minister Vaishnaw makes BIG promise

High-speed bullet train network in South India: If you've ever taken a train from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, you know how long the journey can feel. Even the fastest trains take over 8 hours, while many stretch beyond 10 hours. But that could soon change in a big way. The government is now planning a high-speed bullet train network in the southern part of India that could cut this travel time to just about 2 hours.

Long journeys set to shrink

With the high-speed bullet train network, travel times between several cities will see a big drop. Amaravati to Hyderabad could take just 70 minutes. Amaravati to Chennai may take around 112 minutes. Chennai to Bengaluru could be covered in about 73 minutes.

Also Read: AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT or Torque Converter: Discover which automatic gearbox is best for you

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hyderabad to Pune is expected to take under 2 hours, while Pune to Mumbai could be done in just 48 minutes and Hyderabad to Bengaluru route could be completed in just about 2 hours and 8 minutes (around 2.13 hours), which currently takes anywhere between 8 to 14 hours.

Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals plan

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared plans for a high-speed rail network across South India. He said this project will significantly reduce travel time and create a unified economic region across major cities.

Speaking at an event in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Minister said the proposed high-speed rail network will connect key cities, including Amaravati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, bringing significant improvements in connectivity.

Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opens on May 1; features one of world's widest tunnels

He further said travel time between Amaravati and Hyderabad will be reduced to 70 minutes, while between Amaravati and Chennai, it will take 112 minutes. Hyderabad to Pune will be covered in one hour and 55 minutes, Pune to Mumbai in 48 minutes, Chennai to Bengaluru in 73 minutes and Hyderabad to Bengaluru in about two hours and eight minutes.

Inspired by Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

He stated, "The bullet train, the dream project for all of us. And as you are aware, if you have seen the videos of the progress of the Ahmedabad to Mumbai bullet train, that 500-kilometer stretch will be completed in one hour and 57 minutes. So basically, Mumbai, Surat, Vapi, Baroda, Ahmedabad, all those large cities will become one single economic zone, one single economic region. That same magic will now happen in Andhra also, Amravati to Hyderabad in 70 minutes".

South Coast Railway Zone

Vaishnaw said such connectivity will create a "high-speed diamond" across southern states. The minister also announced that the long-awaited South Coast Railway Zone will be notified on June 1, 2026, fulfilling a key commitment made during the reorganisation of states.

(With ANI inputs)