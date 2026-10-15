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Bus fares, airfares soar in TN ahead of Ayudha Puja holiday rush

The four-day holiday stretch begins with the weekend on October 17 and 18, followed by Ayudha Puja on October 19 and Vijayadashami on October 20.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Bus fares, airfares soar in TN ahead of Ayudha Puja holiday rush
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bus fares, airfares soar in TN ahead of Ayudha Puja holiday rush
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