/Bus fares, airfares soar in TN ahead of Ayudha Puja holiday rush

Air passengers are also facing steep increases, particularly for departures on October 16 and 17, when demand is building ahead of the extended break. Chennai-Madurai flight tickets available at approximately Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500 for October 16 are being quoted between Rs 12,026 and Rs 18,626 for October 17. Fares on the Chennai-Coimbatore route, normally around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500, have reached approximately Rs 11,000 for October 16 and 17. Tickets to Thoothukudi, usually costing between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,500, are now priced from Rs 11,736 to Rs 13,626. Chennai-Kolkata fares have increased from the usual Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 range to Rs 14,117.