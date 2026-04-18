Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038780https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/cabinet-approves-2-key-railways-projects-for-up-andhra-with-rs-24815-crore-outlay-3038780.html
NewsMobilityCabinet approves 2 key railways projects for UP, Andhra with Rs 24,815 crore outlay
MOBILITY

Cabinet approves 2 key railways projects for UP, Andhra with Rs 24,815 crore outlay

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved two multitracking Railways projects for Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 24,815 crore.

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 10:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cabinet approves 2 key railways projects for UP, Andhra with Rs 24,815 crore outlayImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved two multitracking Railways projects for Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 24,815 crore. The projects, covering 15 districts across two states, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 601 kms. These are Ghaziabad–Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line (403 kms) and Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)–Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) 3rd and 4th Line (198 kms)

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Dudheshwarnath Temple, Garhmukteshwar Ganga Ghat, Dargah Shah Wilayat Jama Masjid (Amroha), Naimisharanya (Sitapur), Annavaram, Antarvedi and Draksharamam, etc.

The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, foodgrains, cement, POL, iron and steel, container, fertilizers, sugar, chemical salts, limestone, etc.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ghaziabad–Sitapur is an existing double line section forming a key part of Delhi- Guwahati High Density Network (HDN 4).

The Rs 14,926 crore project for this route is crucial for improving connectivity between the northern and eastern region of the country.

It passes through major industrial centres - Ghaziabad (machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals), Moradabad (brassware and handicrafts), Bareilly (furniture, textiles, engineering), Shahjahanpur (carpets and cement-related industries), and Roza (thermal power plant).

For seamless transportation, the project alignment is planned to bypass congested stations of Hapur, Simbhaoli, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and Sitapur and accordingly, six new stations are proposed on the bypassing sections, according to an official statement.

The Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)–Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) section forms part of the Howrah–Chennai High Density Network (HDN). The proposed project with Rs 9,889 crore outlay is part of quadrupling initiative of Howrah–Chennai route.

The project traverses through East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalle and Vishakapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh. The project route runs along the eastern coastline and is among the busiest, predominantly freight-oriented sections of the East Coast Rail Corridor.

The proposed section will also boost tourism by improving access to key destinations such as Annavaram, Antarvedi and Draksharamam, etc.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

pm modi address nation today
PM's address at 8:30 pm: Will he announce a new plan for Women's quota bill?
Maharashtra rain
Maharashtra weather alert: IMD predicts unseasonal rain and thunderstorms
RCB
Not CSK, MI or KKR; RCB become first team in IPL history to...
BJP vs Congress
BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj, detained during protest march
HDFC Bank 4th quatre result
HDFC Bank Q4 profit grows 8 pc; NII shows modest increase
Wheel Of Fortune
Akshay Kumar likely to return as host in Wheel of Fortune India Season 2
Strait of Hormuz
Indian-flagged tanker fired on in Strait of Hormuz as Iran tightens control
pm modi address nation
Prime Minister is calling: 4 times PM's national addresses changed everything
WB Madhyamik Result 2026
WB Madhyamik result 2026: Check date, time, and scorecard here
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla box office day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 10 cr