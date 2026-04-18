Cabinet approves 2 key railways projects for UP, Andhra with Rs 24,815 crore outlay

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved two multitracking Railways projects for Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 24,815 crore. The projects, covering 15 districts across two states, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 601 kms. These are Ghaziabad–Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line (403 kms) and Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)–Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) 3rd and 4th Line (198 kms)

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Dudheshwarnath Temple, Garhmukteshwar Ganga Ghat, Dargah Shah Wilayat Jama Masjid (Amroha), Naimisharanya (Sitapur), Annavaram, Antarvedi and Draksharamam, etc.

The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, foodgrains, cement, POL, iron and steel, container, fertilizers, sugar, chemical salts, limestone, etc.

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Ghaziabad–Sitapur is an existing double line section forming a key part of Delhi- Guwahati High Density Network (HDN 4).

The Rs 14,926 crore project for this route is crucial for improving connectivity between the northern and eastern region of the country.

It passes through major industrial centres - Ghaziabad (machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals), Moradabad (brassware and handicrafts), Bareilly (furniture, textiles, engineering), Shahjahanpur (carpets and cement-related industries), and Roza (thermal power plant).

For seamless transportation, the project alignment is planned to bypass congested stations of Hapur, Simbhaoli, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and Sitapur and accordingly, six new stations are proposed on the bypassing sections, according to an official statement.

The Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)–Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) section forms part of the Howrah–Chennai High Density Network (HDN). The proposed project with Rs 9,889 crore outlay is part of quadrupling initiative of Howrah–Chennai route.

The project traverses through East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalle and Vishakapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh. The project route runs along the eastern coastline and is among the busiest, predominantly freight-oriented sections of the East Coast Rail Corridor.

The proposed section will also boost tourism by improving access to key destinations such as Annavaram, Antarvedi and Draksharamam, etc.