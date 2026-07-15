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Cabinet approves Rs 14,447 crore new 6-lane elevated corridor along Ganga in Varanasi

The project will provide seamless connectivity between NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road, significantly decongesting the city’s road network and improving urban mobility.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
Cabinet approves Rs 14,447 crore new 6-lane elevated corridor along Ganga in Varanasi
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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Cabinet approves Rs 14,447 crore new 6-lane elevated corridor along Ganga in Varanasi
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