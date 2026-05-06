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NewsMobilityCabinet greenlights 3 railway projects covering 6 states for Rs 23,437 crore
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Cabinet greenlights 3 railway projects covering 6 states for Rs 23,437 crore

According to an official statement, the proposed multi-tracking project would enhance connectivity to about 4,161 villages with a population of about 83 lakh.

|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Cabinet greenlights 3 railway projects covering 6 states for Rs 23,437 croreImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved three railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by 901 km. 

These projects include the Nagda-Mathura 3rd and 4th Line; Guntakal–Wadi 3rd and 4th Line; and Burhwal–Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line, and are expected to be completed by 2030-31.

According to an official statement, the proposed multi-tracking project would enhance connectivity to about 4,161 villages with a population of about 83 lakh.

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The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Mahakaleshwar, Ranthambore National Park, Kuno National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Mathura, Vrindavan, Mantralayam (Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt), Sri Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy Vari Temple (Kasapuram), Shyamnath Temple and Naimisharanya (Neemsar), etc.

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These are also essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, foodgrains, cement, POL, iron and steel, iron ore, containers, fertilisers, etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 60 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

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The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

These projects will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (37 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (185 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of seven crore trees.

These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services, said the statement.

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