Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025658https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/cabinet-okays-project-for-4-laning-80-km-ujjain-link-on-delhi-mumbai-expressway-3025658.html
NewsMobilityCabinet okays project for 4-laning 80 km Ujjain link on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
MOBILITY

Cabinet okays project for 4-laning 80 km Ujjain link on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the development of a 4-lane corridor on the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of National Highway-752D, which stretches across a length of 80.45 kilometres with a total capital cost of Rs 3,839.42 crore.

|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cabinet okays project for 4-laning 80 km Ujjain link on Delhi-Mumbai ExpresswayImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the development of a 4-lane corridor on the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of National Highway-752D, which stretches across a length of 80.45 kilometres with a total capital cost of Rs 3,839.42 crore. 

The approved corridor will provide connectivity from Ujjain to the Timrawani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The primary purpose of the proposed four-lane project corridor is to improve travel efficiency with a reduction in travel time by about one hour. 

The 70.40 km Ujjain-Badnawar section has already been upgraded from 2-lane to 4-lane. The Badnawar–Timrawani stretch is an existing intermediate lane (5.5m) with poor geometry, with a speed of a mere 20-50 kmph. Upgrading this section will complete the direct 4-lane connectivity from Ujjain to Timrawani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) with a speed of 80-100 kmph.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Timarwani-Thandla-Petlawad-Badnawar-Ujjain corridor is the shortest route for traffic from Gujarat and Maharashtra to Ujjain. The upgradation of the Timarwani–Badnawar section will strengthen inter-state connectivity and enable efficient movement of traffic, and would also take care of the surge in traffic during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in April 2028.

The Badnawar-Petlawad Thandla-Timarwani section traverses through the tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar &amp; Jhabua districts. Parts of Dhar are covered under the Aspirational Blocks Programme of NITI Aayog. The upgradation of the section will provide direct and faster access from the Ujjian-Badnawar-Timarwani corridor to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This improved linkage will reduce logistics costs, facilitate efficient movement of raw materials & finished goods and strengthen access to industrial hubs, situated at Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain, and Dewas.

The proposed project provides high-speed connectivity designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs. Importantly, the project will enhance the basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Dhar and Jhabua districts, the statement added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Real Estate news
Notice issued to Signature Global after 7 labourers die at Gurugram site
Auto news
Special Lok Adalat 2026: Settle your traffic challans with huge discounts
US-Iran war
How long can India handle US-Iran war as exports choke, oil prices surge
Iran-Israel-US war
Iran spent one-third of 2026 in internet blackout: Report
Ali Larijani
'Beware lest you be the ones to vanish': Khamenei’s aide Larijani warns Trump
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 schedule delay: BCCI secretary shares update, reveals likely date
Amul products
1.5 lakh kg Amul products destroyed after Jaipur found altering expiry dates
Indigo
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns three months after mass flight cancellations
National Stock Exchange
NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected
IRIS Dena
Govt dismisses Turkish report claiming India shared Iranian ship's location