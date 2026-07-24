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Cabinet okays Rs 1,264 crore multitracking rail project across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

The multitracking project covering three districts across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will expand the existing network of Indian Railways by about 46 kms and will be completed by 2028-29. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Cabinet okays Rs 1,264 crore multitracking rail project across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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