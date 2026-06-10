Cabinet okays Rs 2,169.04 crore Ahmedabad Metro Rail project Phase 2A

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project across a new 6.032 km corridor with five stations, of which four will be elevated, and one will be underground.

The names of stations in the Phase 2(A) corridor are Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar, and Airport. The total completion cost, including interest during construction, for the project will be Rs 2,169.04 crore, according to a cabinet communique.

On operationalisation of Phase 2(A), Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 km of active metro rail network. The project represents a major expansion of the metro rail network in the city as the development of the new 6.032 km metro corridor will substantially enhance public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access. Further, there is a likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030, the statement said.

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By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2(A) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors.

The extension of the Metro Rail network to the airport will be particularly impactful inside Ahmedabad as the reduction in road traffic will lead to smoother movement of vehicles, a reduction in travel time and an increase in overall road safety, the communique said.

With the increase in the overall metro rail network in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar cities, carbon emissions are also expected to come down.

Besides, reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city, such as the airport, railway stations, and bus depots, can enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces and destinations more efficiently. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations, which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions, the statement said.

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The Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2(A) will generate employment for around 2,000 persons during the peak period of construction activity, and 500 persons are likely to work during the operation & maintenance of the system, the communique added.