/Cabinet okays Rs 8970 crore Guwahati-Tezpur 4-lane highway project

In addition, the project has provision for 15 major ridges, 30 minor bridges, 19 flyovers, and one elephant underpass (in Tezpur bypass). As many as 46 underpasses and 19 flyovers with 210 km of service roads will also be constructed as part of the project to maintain cross movement of the traffic as the project is proposed to be developed as an access-controlled corridor, the statement said.