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Cabinet okays Rs 8970 crore Guwahati-Tezpur 4-lane highway project

The project includes construction of five major bypasses of 58.7 km length, which will ease congestion on stretches passing through densely populated areas such as Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli, and Tezpur, according to an official statement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Cabinet okays Rs 8970 crore Guwahati-Tezpur 4-lane highway project
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Cabinet okays Rs 8970 crore Guwahati-Tezpur 4-lane highway project
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