/CCI seeks public comments on IndiGo offer in abuse of market dominance case

New Delhi: The country's largest airline IndiGo has proposed measures such as setting up a crisis management group, not to overcharge passengers and temporarily hand over slots to airport authorities in case of large-scale flight disruptions as part of commitments to address the alleged abuse of market dominance by the airline that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating.



The CCI on Thursday invited public comments on the commitment proposal submitted by IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation Limited, following the alleged unfair trade practices by the airline during the widespread flight disruptions in December 2025, which resulted in widespread chaos in the country's aviation sector.