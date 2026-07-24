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CCI seeks public comments on IndiGo offer in abuse of market dominance case

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, provides a settlement and commitment mechanism which allows companies facing CCI's antitrust investigations to voluntarily offer corrective measures or agree to certain terms to resolve cases without prolonged litigation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
CCI seeks public comments on IndiGo offer in abuse of market dominance case
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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