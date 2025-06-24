Centre Monitors Closure Of Airspace Over Countries; Coordinating With Airlines, Says Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Tuesday that the government was continuously monitoring the situation following the recent geopolitical developments and the closure of airspace over countries. He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with airlines.

In a post on his X handle, the Minister said, “Given recent geopolitical developments and the closure of airspace over countries, Indian carriers have been compelled to cancel or reroute several flights to ensure operational safety. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with airlines to provide real-time updates.”

He said that passenger safety remains the government’s top priority. “Every effort is being made to minimize disruption and inconvenience,” he further said in the post.

Meanwhile, several flights were either cancelled or delayed or returned midair following the airspace closure in the Middle East. Rising tensions in the Middle East have thrown international air travel into disarray, with airspace closures over Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain impacting flights at Chennai International Airport.

The closures, triggered by Iran’s missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar following American airstrikes on Iranian military targets, have led to widespread disruption across global flight routes.

On Tuesday, Chennai Airport witnessed the cancellation of 11 international flights -- six departures and five arrivals.

Airport authorities have said the number of flight disruptions may increase if regional tensions persist. Passengers planning to travel to or from affected countries have been strongly advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.

Flights to and from major international destinations, including London, Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Singapore, are facing significant delays due to airspace restrictions.

The cascading flight disruptions come amid heightened hostilities between Iran and Israel, which intensified following coordinated US airstrikes on Iranian targets. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles at American military installations in the Gulf, prompting immediate closures of neighbouring airspace.

Last week, the Minister of Civil convened a detailed video conference with all Airport Directors across the country to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms in the light of rescheduling of flights happening due to multiple reasons like post-accident checks, weather changes, closing of certain airspaces due to geopolitical tensions, etc.

A press release issued after the meeting said the following key directives were issued: close liaison with airlines was emphasised to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly and on the spot; availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion; sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touchpoints to manage passenger grievances proactively; Airport Directors were requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support; and, to maintain a safe and secure airport environment, Airport Directors were directed to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals.