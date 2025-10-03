Centre To Install QR Code Sign Boards On National Highways For Ease Of Commuting

New Delhi: In a bid to provide ‘ease of commuting’ to users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install project information signboards with ‘Quick Response (QR) Codes’ along the National Highway stretches, it was announced on Friday. The move will provide relevant project specific information and emergency helpline numbers to National Highway commuters. ​

According to a ministry statement, the vertical QR Code Sign Boards will provide project-specific information including National Highway number, Highway chainage, project length, construction and maintenance periods, Contact numbers for Highway Patrol, Toll Manager, Project Manager, Resident Engineer, Emergency Helpline 1033, NHAI field office as well as details about nearby facilities like hospitals, petrol pumps, toilets, police stations, restaurants, distance to toll plaza, truck lay bye, puncher repair shop and vehicle service stations/e-charging station, etc.

Moreover, for enhanced visibility, the ‘QR Code’ sign boards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signages for the convenience of National Highway users. ​

The QR code sign boards will not only help to enhance road safety through better access to emergency and local information but also go a long way in improving user experience and awareness about National Highways across the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, NHAI is projected to garner Rs 35,000-40,000 crore in FY26 if the road assets identified by the authority are monetised in a timely manner. This is based on the median valuation multiple of 0.62 times seen across the 10 awarded toll-operate-transfer (TOT) bundles over the last three years.

“This would mark a healthy improvement from the Rs. 24,399 crore monetised in FY2025. Moreover, this would exceed the budgeted monetisation target of Rs. 30,000 crore for FY2026,” according to a recent report by ratings agency ICRA.

Since FY23, NHAI has begun publishing annual lists of assets designated for monetisation.