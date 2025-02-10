Chennai Airport To Remove Obstacles For Full Utilisation Of Second Runway

Chennai: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to remove all obstacles hindering the full utilisation of the second runway at Chennai International Airport, particularly in the Kolapakkam area. The clearance process will be carried out with minimal inconvenience to local residents.

According to sources in the AAI, once the second runway is fully operational, Chennai Airport will be able to handle a greater number of flights, including large aircraft, thereby increasing overall capacity.

A meeting of the advisory committee for Chennai International Airport, chaired by Member of Parliament and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu, addressed this issue.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), senior airport officials, and District Collectors from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Chennai, along with representatives of local governing bodies.

The Chennai Airport currently has two runways, the primary runway, which is 3.66 km long, is capable of handling large aircraft, while the secondary runway, measuring 2.89 km, is primarily used for smaller aircraft and private jets.

The secondary runway, located near Kolapakkam village, faces operational challenges due to obstacles such as tall buildings, trees, mobile towers, and power pylons, which pose safety risks to air traffic.

The AAI has been urging local authorities for years to address these issues. A survey conducted by the AAI identified 509 obstacles obstructing the proper functioning of the second runway.

Since then, coordinated efforts have resulted in the removal of 140 obstacles, including 133 coconut trees and seven mobile towers.

To prevent further obstruction, the AAI has distributed free saplings of shorter-growing coconut trees to local residents and instructed building owners to reduce the height of their structures by approximately two metres.

By 2023, the number of obstacles had been reduced to 180. However, a 2024 survey revealed that the count had increased again to 278 due to the addition of 53 new mobile towers, tall trees, newly-constructed buildings, and even 18 airport-related structures.

The AAI has urged district authorities and local bodies to expedite the removal of these obstacles.

If the second runway becomes fully functional, Chennai Airport will be able to accommodate more flights and allow larger aircraft to land, significantly enhancing its operations.

MPs, MLAs, District Collectors, and local government officials attending the meeting assured that appropriate steps would be taken to remove air traffic obstacles in a manner that minimises disruptions to local residents.