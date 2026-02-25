Advertisement
China's EV boom loses speed as weak demand and rising costs cloud profit outlook

The long-term profit outlook for many Chinese electric vehicle makers is coming under pressure as weak consumer demand and rising costs begin to bite, a report has said. 

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
China's EV boom loses speed as weak demand and rising costs cloud profit outlookRepresentative Image

New Delhi: The long-term profit outlook for many Chinese electric vehicle makers is coming under pressure as weak consumer demand and rising costs begin to bite, a report has said. 

Investors are increasingly questioning whether the rapid growth seen over the past few years can be sustained in a market that now looks crowded and more expensive to operate in.

Sales figures toward the end of 2025 highlighted the problem. Overall EV sales failed to break out of a prolonged slowdown in China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

Among the worst hit was Li Auto, which reported a sharp fall in deliveries. In November 2025, the company delivered just over 33,000 vehicles, a drop of nearly 32 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

The weak performance raised fresh concerns about how quickly demand is cooling, even for well-known domestic brands.

A recent report by The New York Times pointed to deeper structural challenges facing China’s EV industry.

Intense competition is squeezing profit margins, while government support that once fueled growth is gradually disappearing.

At the same time, faster production cycles mean that new models arrive so quickly that no company can maintain a strong lead for long.

BYD, China’s largest electric vehicle maker, reflects many of these issues. The company has grown at extraordinary speed, helped in part by years of generous government subsidies.

However, experts said this rapid expansion has pushed the market close to its limits. John Paul MacDuffie, a professor at the Wharton School, noted that Chinese carmakers are reaching a point where they have already sold to most buyers for whom an electric vehicle makes sense.

Sales remain heavily concentrated in large cities, where charging stations are widely available.

In many smaller towns and rural areas, owning an EV is still inconvenient, limiting the pool of potential customers.

As a result, companies like BYD now face the harder task of turning first-time buyers into repeat customers, something traditional automakers have built over decades through strong brand loyalty, as per the report.

The slowdown is already visible in recent data. After recording solid growth last year, BYD’s electric vehicle deliveries fell sharply in January, dropping by about a third compared to the same period a year earlier.

Across the industry, new EV sales declined by nearly 20 per cent, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

