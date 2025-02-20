Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2861550https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/civil-aviation-minister-k-rammohan-naidu-launches-electronic-personnel-license-for-pilots-2861550.html
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu Launches Electronic Personnel License For Pilots

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, a significant step towards modernising and enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of civil aviation in India.

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu Launches Electronic Personnel License For Pilots

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, a significant step towards modernising and enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of civil aviation in India.

With this launch, India has become the second country in the world to implement EPL for flight crew. China has already implemented such a facility. The minister launched the EPL at UDAAN Bhawan here.

Implementation of Electronic Personnel License (EPL) by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aligns with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Digital India Initiative.

The adoption of EPL cements India's position as a leader in aviation innovation. India has not only addressed the needs of its own aviation sector but has also set an example for other nations to follow.

The step aligns with the roadmap of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for modern aviation governance and reflects the nation's readiness to embrace the future.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Director-General (DG) of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai were also present on the occasion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK