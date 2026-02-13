Civil Aviation Ministry initiates nationwide study to resolve urban height restrictions: Rammohan Naidu

New Delhi: The government is conducting a nationwide study to address height restrictions in urban areas while maintaining air safety, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday. Addressing media persons at the sidelines of the National Urban & Real Estate Development Conclave, NAREDCO 2026, Naidu stated that the initiative aims to bring global standards to Indian cities through technological advancements and updated regulations.

"I am happy to attend the NAREDCO Conclave today regarding urban development and real estate...We have engaged the International Civil Aviation Organisation and are conducting a nationwide study, across existing and future cities, to develop technological advancements and appropriate regulations that enable safe air travel and cities can also grow," Naidu told mediapersons.

Naidu addressed the synergy between his department and the real estate industry, pointing out that the two sectors are deeply interconnected. He identified height clearance as a primary concern for developers, stating that one important issue flagged is height restrictions in urban areas.

"As Civil Aviation Minister, we have interacted with real estate organisations on multiple occasions because there is a strong bond between civil aviation and the construction and development sector... One important issue flagged is height restrictions in urban areas."

The Minister highlighted the central role of urban planning in the recent fiscal roadmap, noting that the budget presented on February 1st reflects a long-term vision for the sector. He said that the NDA government, under the Prime Minister's vision, focused on managing the urbanisation process over the next 20 years.

"In the budget presented on February 1st, the NDA government, under our Prime Minister's vision, has focused on managing the urbanisation process over the next 20 years. A lot of budget provisions have been made to bring our cities up to global standards," he noted.