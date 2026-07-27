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CNG and LNG penetration in CV industry projected to reach 30-35% by FY30: ICRA

CNG and LNG penetration in the commercial vehicles (CV) industry in India is expected to increase to 30-35 per cent by 2029-30, up from 25 per cent in 2025-26, according to a report.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
CNG and LNG penetration in CV industry projected to reach 30-35% by FY30: ICRA
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