/CNG and LNG penetration in CV industry projected to reach 30-35% by FY30: ICRA

New Delhi: CNG and LNG penetration in the commercial vehicles (CV) industry in India is expected to increase to 30-35 per cent by 2029-30, up from 25 per cent in 2025-26, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. Overall alternative fuel penetration across commercial vehicles, covering CNG, LNG, and electric powertrains, is projected to touch 40-45 per cent by FY30, rising from 27 per cent in FY26.