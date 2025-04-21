New Delhi: Chaos has been witnessed at the Delhi airport as dozens of flights were delayed on Sunday night. Many flights scheduled to take off from and land at the airport faced delays, causing inconvenience to passengers. Among those affected was Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He expressed his frustration through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In response to his post, Delhi Airport said that airlines did not heed warnings about disruptions, which were issued four months prior, and neglected to modify their flight schedules.

CM Omar Abdullah wrote, "Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here."

In response, Delhi Airport said, "It is incorrect to blame Delhi for the current delays/diversions." It further said, "The closure of Runway 10/28 since 8th April for essential Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgradation, was planned well in advance in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and based on historical wind patterns over 4 months ago."

Dear Mr. Abdullah, Further to our exchange of morning, would highlight that it is incorrect to blame Delhi airport for the current delays/ diversions. The fact is-

"Keeping in mind the historical wind patterns, it was agreed amongst all stakeholders, including Airlines and ATC that whenever the shift happens to easterly winds and the limitation of the operational use of converging runways, there will be temporary capacity constraints for arrivals," it added.

"During such moments, the Airlines are to reschedule or cancel flights at short notice in the interest of passenger safety and convenience. When these easterly wind situations have been arising in the past few days Airlines were advised, in accordance with pre-agreed plans, to adjust flight schedules. However, there was minimal to no changes made," Delhi Airport said.

"Unfortunately, this limited action/non-action has led to significant operational challenges for all the stakeholders, including Delhi Airport and ATC, and in the end, impacted the passengers significantly, it said.