Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981561https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/delhi-airport-flight-operations-returning-to-normal-as-technical-issue-resolved-2981561.html
NewsMobility
DELHI AIRPORT

Delhi Airport Flight Operations Returning To Normal As Technical Issue Resolved

After flight operations at Delhi Airport (IGIA) experienced major disruptions due to a technical fault in the ATC system, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it had successfully addressed the technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS).

|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 11:42 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Airport Flight Operations Returning To Normal As Technical Issue ResolvedPhoto credit: IANS

After flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced major disruptions on Friday due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it had successfully addressed the technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS).

The Airports Authority of India said in a late-night statement on Friday that it "deeply regrets" any inconvenience caused to airlines and passengers and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, reliability, and service excellence across the nation’s air traffic management network.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, upon detection of the issue in the IP-based AMSS system, an urgent review meeting was convened, and immediate directions were issued to identify and rectify the root cause of the problem.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was engaged, and additional manpower was deployed to manually process flight plans, ensuring continuity and safety of Air Traffic Control operations without disruption.

A dedicated team comprising officials from Electronics Corporation of India Limited and AAI continues to remain on-site to oversee system stability and performance.

“The AMSS has now been restored to normal functionality. While minor delays in automated processes may persist due to backlogged data, the system is stabilizing, and full normalcy is expected shortly,” said the ministry.

Earlier, Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory, stating: “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Our team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers reported delays, with extended waiting times both at the airport and onboard aircraft. A passenger onboard one of the delayed flights informed IANS that the crew requested patience from travelers while the technical issue was being resolved.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe