Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory Amid India-Pakistan War; Several Airlines Urge Fliers To Reach Airports 3 Hours Before Flight

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Airport has issued a special travel advisory for the passengers to avoid any panic-like situation. The advisory came after aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.

The official advisory for travellers reads: "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airlines for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, several airlines including Air India, Akasa, Indigo and Spicejet also announced passengers to arrive 3 hrs prior to departure as India-Pakistan tensions rise.

In a post on social media platform X, Air India said, "In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure."

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

Earlier in the day, domestic carriers cancelled around 430 flights on Thursday, which is nearly three per cent of the total scheduled flights in the country, as 27 airports remain shut till May 10.

The affected airports include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Gwalior, and Hindon.

