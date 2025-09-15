New Delhi: Delhi Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 is set to become operational from October 26, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Monday. The upgraded T2 is designed to provide travelers with a seamless travel experience. The terminal, originally built by the Airports Authority of India 40 years ago, was temporarily closed for the upgrade work in April, after the state-of-the-art Terminal 1 became fully operational.

According to the official statement, from the intervening night of October 25-26, 2025, approximately 120 daily domestic flights operated by Air India and Indigo are set to shift operations to the upgraded Terminal 2. The upgraded Terminal 2 offers a host of passenger-friendly facilities, like the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility and new passenger boarding bridges featuring autonomous docking technology.

Official Statement

Speaking about the development, CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said, "Terminal 2 is not just a facility upgrade-it's a complete reimagination of the passenger journey. With innovative technologies like the Self Baggage Drop and autonomous docking aerobridges, we are empowering travelers, optimizing efficiency, and preparing IGI Airport for the future of aviation.

"As India's busiest aviation hub accelerates toward its next phase, these world-class enhancements underline DIAL's vision to deliver an unmatched passenger experience while supporting the country's growing air travel aspirations," he further said.

Passenger Boarding Bridges

The passenger boarding bridges (PBB), featuring autonomous docking technology-the first-of-its-kind implementation in India-allow quicker and smarter aircraft handling.

DIAL has procured six state-of-the-art Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBS) from South Korea, incorporating a range of advanced features designed to enhance passenger convenience, safety, and overall experience.

These include elevated ramps to assist wheelchair passengers and optimally adjusted cabins for seamless boarding. Additionally, the PBBS feature side-covering cushions for improved safety and aesthetics, along with swing doors that ensure operator safety while contributing to a modern and attractive design.

Mechanical And Electrical Improvements

The upgraded Terminal 2 features significant mechanical and electrical improvements, including renovated HVAC systems that ensure optimal air quality and passenger comfort throughout the terminal.

Advanced Fire Safety Systems

Advanced fire safety systems have been installed to enhance security and safeguard travelers, while additional electrical infrastructure has been implemented to provide a stable and reliable power supply, supporting uninterrupted airport operations.

Flight Information Display System

It also features a new, high-resolution Flight Information Display System (FIDS) that provides real-time flight information with greater accuracy, enhancing passenger convenience.

Additionally, the airside and apron areas, having served for over four decades, underwent major refurbishments to ensure smooth aircraft operations and accommodate the growing traffic efficiently.