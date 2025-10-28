Delhi Bans Entry Of Commercial Goods Vehicles, Trucks From November 1 - Only BS-VI, CNG, LNG & EVs Allowed
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed a strict ban on the entry of commercial goods vehicles, including LGV, MGV and HGV, into Delhi starting November 1, 2025, unless they are BS-VI compliant or run on CNG, LNG or electricity.
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed a strict ban on the entry of commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles (LGV, MGV, and HGV) - into Delhi starting November 1, 2025, unless they are BS-VI compliant or run on CNG, LNG, or electricity. However, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be allowed entry for a limited period until October 31, 2026. The directive aims to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital, with exceptions only for vehicles registered in Delhi that meet the prescribed fuel and emission standards.
