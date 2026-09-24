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Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to London due to technical snag

The IndiGo flight 6E4 from London to Delhi returned after an hour or so of taking off from Heathrow, data on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to London due to technical snag
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to London due to technical snag
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