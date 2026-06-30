/Delhi EV Policy 2026: Zero road tax, big subsidies, and the end of petrol two-wheelers from THIS date

If you are planning to buy a car, scooter, or auto-rickshaw in Delhi over the next two years, the math now favours going electric sooner rather than later. The tax exemption and subsidies reduce the upfront cost gap with petrol vehicles, while the 2027 and 2028 deadlines mean petrol options for autos and two-wheelers will simply disappear from showrooms. The policy still needs final sign-off from the Lieutenant Governor before it becomes official.