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Delhi EV Policy 2026: Zero road tax, big subsidies, and the end of petrol two-wheelers from THIS date

Delhi EV Policy 2026: The policy takes effect on July 1, 2026, and runs until March 31, 2030. The biggest draw is the tax exemption on electric cars, which can save buyers several lakh rupees on a mid-range EV.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Delhi EV Policy 2026: Zero road tax, big subsidies, and the end of petrol two-wheelers from THIS date
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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