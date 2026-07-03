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Delhi EV policy may become template for other states; key risk for auto sector: Report

The report cautioned that the broader implication lies in the possibility of other states adopting similar measures.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Delhi EV policy may become template for other states; key risk for auto sector: Report
Image Credit: Delhi EV policy may become template for other states; key risk for auto sector: Report

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