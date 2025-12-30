Delhi IGI Airport Assault Case: Air India Express Pilot Arrested Weeks After Thrashing Passenger, Gets Bail

Delhi IGI Airport Assault Case: An Air India Express pilot was arrested days after the incident sparked outrage on social media and prompted a government-ordered probe. He was later released on bail after allegedly assaulting a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident took place over a week ago, police confirmed on Tuesday. Delhi Police said that on Monday, the pilot, identified as Virender Sejwal, was taken into custody for questioning. He was later formally arrested in the case but released soon after, as the charges against him are bailable.

The incident reportedly took place on December 19 at Terminal 1 of the airport and has raised concerns about passenger safety at one of the country’s busiest airports. Ankit Dewan, who claims he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal 1 of Delhi’s IGI Airport, said the incident happened during security checks. He added that he was travelling with his family at the time.

The incident reportedly took place when the passenger, Ankit Dewan, said he and his family, including a four-month-old baby, were using a staff security lane as guided by airport staff. He claimed that the pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, and other staff were cutting the queue. When Dewan called them out, a verbal argument broke out, after which he says the pilot physically assaulted him, leaving him injured. Dewan also shared a photo showing blood on his shirt and said his seven-year-old daughter witnessed the assault and remains traumatized.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dewan said he was pressured to sign a letter stating he would not pursue the matter. He later tagged the Delhi Police on social media, questioning why he could not file a complaint immediately and expressing concern about the preservation of CCTV footage.

AIX Pilot, Capt. Vijender Sejwal pic.twitter.com/Ntp1pnDgdb — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 19, 2025

Air India Express Statement

The airline said it “condemns such behavior” and confirmed that the employee has been removed from duty. It added that appropriate disciplinary action will follow the investigation.

@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has… — Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) December 19, 2025

In a post on X, Air India Express said, "We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation. While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process."