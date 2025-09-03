Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954920https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/delhi-kolkata-indigo-flight-turns-dramatic-religious-slogan-alcohol-row-and-complaints-2954920.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Turns Dramatic: Religious Slogan, Alcohol Row And Complaints

An IndiGo passenger travelling from Delhi to Kolkata on flight 6E 6571 landed in trouble on September 1 after being accused of misbehaving with the crew and disturbing co-passengers.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Turns Dramatic: Religious Slogan, Alcohol Row And ComplaintsRepresentative Image (Source- ANI)

An IndiGo passenger travelling from Delhi to Kolkata on flight 6E 6571 landed in trouble on September 1 after being accused of misbehaving with the crew and disturbing co-passengers. The airline said the man, allegedly drunk, was declared "unruly" as per aviation rules and was handed over to security officials in Kolkata.

IndiGo confirmed the incident in a statement. "We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," the spokesperson added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew."

What Happened?
According to reports, the Delhi-Kolkata flight was already delayed by nearly three hours while stranded at the parking bay in Delhi. During this time, tensions escalated. The crew alleged that the man boarded the flight intoxicated, disturbed others, and even urged co-passengers to chant "Har Har Mahadev". 

They further accused him of hiding a soft drink bottle and drinking in haste after being confronted.

The passenger, however, told a different story. He said he simply greeted the staff with "Har Har Mahadev" without any intent to create disturbance. He also claimed he did not consume alcohol on the flight. Instead, he admitted to having a beer at Delhi airport before boarding and said he had the receipt to prove it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK