Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Turns Dramatic: Religious Slogan, Alcohol Row And Complaints

An IndiGo passenger travelling from Delhi to Kolkata on flight 6E 6571 landed in trouble on September 1 after being accused of misbehaving with the crew and disturbing co-passengers. The airline said the man, allegedly drunk, was declared "unruly" as per aviation rules and was handed over to security officials in Kolkata.

IndiGo confirmed the incident in a statement. "We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," the spokesperson added.

"IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew."

What Happened?

According to reports, the Delhi-Kolkata flight was already delayed by nearly three hours while stranded at the parking bay in Delhi. During this time, tensions escalated. The crew alleged that the man boarded the flight intoxicated, disturbed others, and even urged co-passengers to chant "Har Har Mahadev".

They further accused him of hiding a soft drink bottle and drinking in haste after being confronted.

The passenger, however, told a different story. He said he simply greeted the staff with "Har Har Mahadev" without any intent to create disturbance. He also claimed he did not consume alcohol on the flight. Instead, he admitted to having a beer at Delhi airport before boarding and said he had the receipt to prove it.