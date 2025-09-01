Delhi Metro Resumes Yellow Line Services After Signalling Issue; Check Revised Metro Fares On National Holidays And Sundays

Delhi Metro Resumes Yellow Line: Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line resumed on Monday after facing disruptions earlier in the day. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed on social media that normal services are now back on track.

The delay was caused by a signalling issue at the Millennium City Centre station in Gurugram, which made trains take extra time to reverse direction towards Samaypur Badli. This led to slight delays between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre, while the rest of the Yellow Line continued to run normally.

In a post on X, DMRC stated that "Due to a signalling issue at the terminal station of Millennium City Centre Gurugram on the Yellow Line, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time."

Yellow Line Update



Due to signaling issue at terminal station of Millennium City Centre Gurugram on Yellow Line, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking little extra time there. As a result, train services are running slightly delayed in a… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 1, 2025

The DMRC added that efforts are being made to rectify the issue. "As a result, train services are running slightly delayed in a short section from Sultanpur to Millennium City Centre. Efforts are being made to rectify the issue on priority. However, train services are running normally on the major section of the Yellow Line from Sultanpur to Samaypur Badli," the post read.

DMRC Revises Metro Fares

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a fare hike for passengers, effective from Monday. Regular fares have increased by Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on the distance travelled, while the Airport Express Line fare has gone up by Rs 1 to Rs 5.

According to DMRC, the base fare to travel on the Delhi Metro has been revised from Rs 10 to Rs 11. Sharing an update on X, DMRC said: "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, i.e., 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only, depending on the distance of travel (up to Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)."

As per the revised fares, Delhi Metro passengers will now pay Rs 11 for travel between 0–2 km (earlier Rs 10), Rs 21 for 2–5 km, Rs 32 for 5–12 km, Rs 43 for 12–21 km, Rs 54 for 21–32 km, and Rs 64 for distances above 32 km.

Delhi Metro Fare On National Holidays And Sundays

On national holidays and Sundays, the revised fares are Rs 11 for 0–5 km (earlier Rs 10), Rs 21 for 5–12 km, Rs 32 for 12–21 km, Rs 43 for 21–32 km, and Rs 54 for journeys over 32 km. The last fare revision was in 2017, when the base fare was increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10, and the maximum fare for distances beyond 32 km was raised to Rs 50. (With Inputs From ANI)