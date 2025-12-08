Delhi & NCR Residents, Take Note: You May Soon Board Your Train From These Two New Stations

New Railway Stations in Delhi: People living in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may soon have a new routine when it comes to catching long-distance trains. The Railway Ministry has indicated that two important stations in the city, Safdarjung and Bijwasan, are being redeveloped, and passengers might be asked to board trains from here in the near future instead of the crowded New Delhi station.

For many, these stations could turn out to be closer to home, saving both time and the stress of travelling across the city.

At present, most NCR residents have to make their way to New Delhi Railway Station, no matter where they live. That may no longer be the case. Both Safdarjung and Bijwasan stations are in the final stages of redevelopment, and officials say they are expected to be ready by March 2025.

Once they operational, a number of trains may be reallocated from the main station.

These upgrades are part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which 13 stations in the Delhi Division are being modernised. Safdarjung and Bijwasan are among the most important of them, and the work on both is almost complete. As soon as the finishing rounds are done, they will be opened to the public.

What Makes These Two Stations Important

Bijwasan is set to become Delhi’s fifth-largest railway station, after New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar. Once opened, it will have seven platforms and is expected to ease a heavy load from New Delhi station.

One of its biggest strengths will be its connectivity. Plans include a skywalk that links the station directly to metro lines and parking zones, allowing passengers to reach the platforms without dealing with traffic on the roads outside. Officials believe this will make travel easier for a large number of daily commuters.

Safdarjung Railway Station, on the other hand, is being designed as a mixed-use space. It will include about 2,200 office units, turning the station into a commercial hub. People working there will be able to walk straight from their office building to the platforms.

Railway officials say this will be the first station in the country designed to function simultaneously as a business centre and a point of train boarding.

Why Trains May Move From New Delhi Station

Redevelopment work at New Delhi station has already begun. At the moment, the activity is concentrated on the outer areas of the complex. But once work moves closer to the tracks, train operations will have to be temporarily relocated.

During that period, a good number of trains are likely to be moved to Safdarjung and Bijwasan. According to the ministry, Bijwasan could handle trains heading towards Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and other parts of western India. Safdarjung is being considered for trains going towards Howrah, Jammu and Lucknow.

How It Will Help NCR Residents

Large numbers of people from Delhi and NCR presently board trains from New Delhi station for long-distance travel. Many of them actually live closer to Safdarjung or Bijwasan but still have to travel all the way to the city centre.

Once the shift begins, these passengers will be able to board trains from a station near their home. This will save them an extra trip across Delhi and reduce the rush at the New Delhi station as well.