Delhi: Passengers recount financial impact of flight cancellations amid West Asian conflict

New Delhi: As the airspace in the UAE's Dubai partially opened up amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and recounted the panic and financial impact of flight cancellations. Air India welcomed passengers and crew arriving from Dubai on board flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

A passenger who arrived at IGI Airport noted that they had to bear the extra costs of staying in Dubai longer than they intended to. The passenger said, "I am from Noida. We had gone there as tourists. Our return was scheduled for February 28, and that's when all this happened, and our flight got cancelled. The Indians who are in Dubai, if the government there covers their living expenses, that would be good. We had to bear the expenses in Dubai. Our only request is that other tourists also be brought back as soon as possible. We are very grateful to India and Air India."

Another passenger said that the situation in Dubai was "normal" and the UAE government aided the tourists. The passenger said, "The situation is quite normal, there's not much tension, but due to flight cancellations and other things, people are facing financial impacts. Staying there is very expensive. Air India guided us completely. The government there is providing as much help as it can."

"The security was very well there. We were a little afraid due to the alarms, but nothing happened near us," another passenger said.

The Air India flight back to Delhi marked the first international arrival by an Indian carrier into the national capital today, carrying 149 passengers and eight operating crew members, the airline said.

In the Air India Newsroom's X post, it said, "We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations would begin on the evening of March 2 (Monday), with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end. However, authorities urged caution.

Meanwhile, an Indian citizen who returned from Muscat, Oman, recalled a situation of harmony and said, "Everyone is living together in harmony in Muscat, and there are no problems. I booked my ticket five days ago. But three days ago, flights were halted for 24 hours. Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Salam Air, and Oman Air were all suspended. But flights have resumed in the last 24 hours, so we have come. There were no problems. The administration there is very supportive. There has been no explosion in Oman."

Mohammad Idris, who came from Muscat, said, "The atmosphere there is similar to Delhi. The situation there is very good. There was no advisory; everything is fine there."

Following the US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory attacks, using drones and missiles targeting multiple US bases in Arab countries in the region as a retaliatory action, which resulted in flight cancellations.