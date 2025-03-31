Delhi Police Seize 579 Vehicles, Catch 1,217 Motorists In Special Drive

New Delhi: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Navratri, the Delhi Police launched a special drive against errant motorists across the South District of the national capital, seizing 579 vehicles and catching 1,217 motorists for various traffic rule violations, officials said on Sunday.

As part of strict security measures across the South District, the police also removed illegal black films from 76 four-wheelers, DCP South Ankit Chauhan said. To ensure heightened security, Delhi Police set up 116 pickets, deployed 580 personnel, and stationed 85 patrolling bikes in the last 24 hours.

Surprise checks are ongoing, officials said. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar held a review meeting on Thursday with senior state officers regarding security measures for the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami festivals.

The meeting, conducted via video conferencing, led to instructions for officials to divide the district into sectors and zones, with magistrates and equivalent police officers assigned to each.

According to a release, the DGP asserted that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami festivals, the district should be divided into sectors and zones, with magistrates and equivalent police officers assigned duties in each sector and zone. An adequate police force, along with police pickets, static magistrates, and gazetted officers, should be deployed at highly sensitive locations.

He also said that rooftop duties should be assigned at sensitive locations with the necessary equipment, and employees should be provided with vernacular handsets as required. All hot spots should be identified to ensure proper police arrangements.

Foot patrolling should be conducted in markets, crowded areas, and important commercial establishments. Regular anti-sabotage checks should be carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and sniffer dogs. Adequate fire safety arrangements should be ensured in markets, the release stated.