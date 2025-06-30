Delhi To Ban Fuel Sales To Vehicles Older Than 10,15 Years From This Month; Here’s How Defaulters Will Be Tracked

Delhi Bans Fuel For Old Vehicles: The Delhi government is set to ban the sale of petrol and diesel to end-of-life (EoL) or over-age vehicles starting Tuesday, as part of efforts to combat air pollution caused by vehicular emissions in the Capital. The Petrol pump operators confirmed that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other devices connected to the transport ministry’s database have been installed at fuel stations to identify such vehicles.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that, effective July 1, all identified EoL (end-of-life) vehicles in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi will be denied fuel at petrol pumps based on data captured by ANPR cameras and similar systems.

Moreover, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier said, “Delhi will not be defined by landfills or smog. Our goal is zero waste mountains, minimal dust, and cleaner air in every neighbourhood — this is governance that acts, not waits.” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also said on Monday that the government is taking concrete steps to make the national capital pollution-free and green.

“Public transportation is being rapidly converted to electric vehicles, which will not only reduce pollution but also provide Delhi residents with clean and affordable transit,” CM Gupta said in a post on X.

Here’s How Defaulters Will Be Tracked

To enforce the ban on the sale of fuel to End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles, AI-enabled cameras connected to the Transport Department's database have been installed at fuel stations. These cameras will read number plates, identify overage vehicles, and alert petrol pump staff. “Petrol vehicles over 15 years old and personal diesel vehicles over 10 years old will be barred from purchasing fuel starting Tuesday,” said an official.

What Are EoL Vehicles?

The Transport Department defines EoL vehicles as those that are no longer validly registered, regardless of whether they run on petrol, CNG, or diesel. This includes petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old. The department has also warned that fuel pump owners found supplying fuel to such vehicles may face action. (With IANS Inputs)