/Delhi to Rishikesh in just 3 hours: New Namo Bharat train corridor gets green light; Route, stops covered and current status

Delhi to Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: The Uttarakhand government, Uttar Pradesh government, and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have agreed in principle to extend the Namo Bharat high-speed train corridor from Modipuram in Meerut to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday. The 150-kilometre extension will cut the road journey between Delhi and Rishikesh, currently 5 to 6 hours, down to roughly 2.5 to 3 hours once the high-speed trains start running on the new line.
Key facts you need to know
Delhi to Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: Stops covered
The new corridor will start at Modipuram station in Meerut, the current terminus of the operational Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat line. From there, it will pass through Muzaffarnagar before entering Uttarakhand, continue via Roorkee, run past Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri, and end at Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. Of the proposed 150-kilometre stretch, 72 km falls in Uttar Pradesh and 78 km in Uttarakhand. A survey for the detailed project report is set to begin shortly.
Delhi to Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: What pilgrims and commuters will get
The road trip between Delhi and Rishikesh currently takes 5 to 6 hours, often longer during the Char Dham Yatra rush near Haridwar and Roorkee. Once Namo Bharat trains, which run at speeds of up to 160 kmph, start operating on the extended line, the same journey is expected to take just 2.5 to 3 hours. Chief Minister Dhami said the project will provide pilgrims, tourists, and residents with a fast, safe, and modern travel option while creating new jobs and development opportunities along the route.
Delhi to Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: Project timeline
CM Dhami recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to push the proposal, after which the corridor received approval in principle. Uttarakhand has appointed Additional Secretary Reena Joshi as the nodal officer for the project, and the NCRTC has named its own nodal officer to coordinate the work. The Uttar Pradesh government has also agreed to the plan, clearing the way for the joint detailed project report.
Commuters and Char Dham pilgrims will soon be able to enjoy a much shorter trip to Rishikesh.
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