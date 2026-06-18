/Delhi to Rishikesh in just 3 hours: New Namo Bharat train corridor gets green light; Route, stops covered and current status

The road trip between Delhi and Rishikesh currently takes 5 to 6 hours, often longer during the Char Dham Yatra rush near Haridwar and Roorkee. Once Namo Bharat trains, which run at speeds of up to 160 kmph, start operating on the extended line, the same journey is expected to take just 2.5 to 3 hours. Chief Minister Dhami said the project will provide pilgrims, tourists, and residents with a fast, safe, and modern travel option while creating new jobs and development opportunities along the route.