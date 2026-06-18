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Delhi to Rishikesh in just 3 hours: New Namo Bharat train corridor gets green light; Route, stops covered and current status

Delhi to Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: The 150-kilometre extension will cut the road journey between Delhi and Rishikesh, currently 5 to 6 hours, down to roughly 2.5 to 3 hours once the high-speed trains start running on the new line.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Saurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Delhi to Rishikesh in just 3 hours: New Namo Bharat train corridor gets green light; Route, stops covered and current status
Image Credit: Representative/AI

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