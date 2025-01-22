Delhi Traffic Alert: THESE Roads Will Be Closed On Thursday – Check Before Heading Out

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory cautioning commuters that the vehicular movement in the central part of the city is expected to be affected on Thursday due to the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade. It has asked the commuters to plan their travel accordingly. The full dress rehearsal on Thursday will have the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day, the Delhi Police advisory said.

The parade rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort via Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, round about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. There would be elaborated traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade along the route, it said.

To facilitate smooth passage of the parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the parade will be restricted.

No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Wednesday till the end of the rehearsal on Thursday. There will be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Wednesday till the end of the parade. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

From 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic in both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated.

Commuters are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, the advisory said. Metro train services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the dress rehearsal, it stated.

It said though there will be no restrictions for people from north Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway station or Old Delhi, it advised them to plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

The movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmiri Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, it stated.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take National Highway-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from National Highway-24 will take the right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar, the advisory said.

Buses coming to Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. No heavy transport, medium goods or light goods vehicles, except essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi borders from 9 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over, it stated.

No auto-rickshaw and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am on Thursday in the area bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road up to roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg up to Ferozshah Road, Ferozshah Road upto round about Mandi House, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg and Kautilya Marg, the advisory said.

It has asked people to convey information to the nearest policeman on duty in case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 1.

The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections.