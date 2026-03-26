DGCA aims to ease rules for airlines amid rising challenges

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is working to make regulations easier for airlines while also protecting passenger rights, its chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Thursday. Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce Aviation and Tourism Summit here, Kidwai said the regulator is trying to strike a balance between ensuring passenger rights and helping airlines grow.

“India’s aviation market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, but airlines are currently dealing with several operational hurdles,” he noted.

“These include longer flight routes and higher costs due to restrictions on certain airspaces,” Kidwai explained.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kidwai pointed out that the ongoing tensions in West Asia have added to the pressure, forcing airlines to reduce services to the region.

“At the same time, the closure of Pakistan’s airspace for Indian carriers has made flights longer, increasing fuel consumption and costs,” he stated.

He explained that carrying extra fuel reduces the capacity for passengers and cargo, which in turn affects airline revenues.

“Operating costs go up, and these are big challenges for the sector,” he said, adding that the industry is going through a difficult phase but expressed hope for improvement in the future.

Highlighting the need for policy support, Kidwai said several airlines in India have shut down in the past, and it is important to create a supportive environment for existing carriers.

As part of recent measures, the government has withdrawn fare caps that were imposed after operational disruptions faced by IndiGo in December 2025.

It has also decided that 60 per cent of seats on domestic flights will be offered without additional charges, aiming to benefit passengers.

“Such steps are part of broader efforts by the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry to strengthen the sector while ensuring that both airlines and passengers are supported during challenging times,” Kidwai said.