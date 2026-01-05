DGCA Bans Use Of Power Banks For Charging Devices During Flights

New Delhi: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday clarified that passengers are not allowed to use power banks to charge mobile phones or any other electronic devices during flights, citing serious safety concerns linked to lithium batteries. In a statement, the aviation regulator said power banks cannot be used for charging gadgets at any time during a flight, including through aircraft seat power outlets.

The move comes after several incidents worldwide in which lithium batteries overheated or caught fire on board aircraft. The Director General of Civil Aviation had earlier, in November, issued a Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular that allowed power banks and spare lithium batteries only in hand baggage. These items are strictly prohibited from being stored in overhead compartments, as fires in overhead bins are difficult to detect and control.

According to the advisory, the increasing use of lithium batteries in rechargeable devices has led to a sharp rise in passengers carrying power banks and spare batteries during air travel. The DGCA warned that such devices can act as ignition sources and may trigger fires on board, posing a serious risk to flight safety.

The regulator explained that lithium batteries kept in overhead stowage bins or inside carry-on bags may remain hidden from view, making it harder for passengers or crew members to notice early signs of smoke or fire. This can delay emergency response and increase the danger during a flight.

The DGCA has directed all airlines to review their existing safety risk assessments related to lithium batteries carried by passengers. Airlines have been asked to strictly enforce stronger safety measures to prevent battery-related fire incidents.

The aviation watchdog has also stressed the importance of improved training for cabin crew so they can quickly identify signs of fire and take appropriate action. Airlines have been instructed to ensure that adequate firefighting equipment and protective gear are available on board all aircraft.

In addition, airlines have been told to clearly inform passengers about the updated rules through in-flight announcements and other communication channels to ensure awareness and compliance.

The DGCA said these steps are necessary to strengthen passenger safety and reduce the risks associated with lithium battery fires during air travel.