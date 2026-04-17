DGCA begins inquiry into ground incident involving SpiceJet, Akasa Air planes

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into a ground incident at the New Delhi International Airport, involving SpiceJet and an Akasa Air aircraft. A ground incident occurred at IGI Airport, New Delhi, on Thursday, involving a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft (SG-124, Leh–Delhi) and an Akasa Air B737 MAX 8 aircraft (QP-1406, Delhi–Hyderabad) near bay No. 106 at Terminal 1.

During taxiing, the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft came into contact with the left horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa aircraft.

Both aircraft sustained damage and have been grounded for inspection and rectification, said Civil Aviation Ministry.

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As per initial information, the Akasa Air aircraft had been pushed back from bay No. 104 and was positioned for engine start.

“The SpiceJet aircraft, holding near bay No. 108, was cleared by ATC to taxi to bay No. 106 after the pilot confirmed separation from the Akasa aircraft. During the manoeuvre, the SpiceJet aircraft executed a turn without wing walker clearance, resulting in the contact,” according to an official statement.

Pending inquiry, the pilots of the SpiceJet aircraft and the concerned Air Traffic Control officer have been taken off duty.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation and is taking all necessary steps to uphold safety standards and prevent recurrence,” said the statement.

The incident took place around 2:15 pm when the SpiceJet aircraft, arriving from Leh, was taxiing towards its designated gate and made contact with the Akasa Air plane, which was preparing for departure to Hyderabad.

Preliminary information suggested that the aircraft was stationary when another airline’s plane made contact with it.

“Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16. Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safely disembarked, and alternative arrangements were being made to fly passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest.