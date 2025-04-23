DGCA Directs Airlines To Increase No. Of Flights From Srinagar In Response To Heightened Demand

New Delhi: Some tourists have decided to cut their trips to the Kashmir Valley short in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in increased demand for flight tickets from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGC) has now requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from Srinagar amid heightened tensions.

"The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," the advisory read.

IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it has extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellation fees for flights until April 30, which remain applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. The airline also announced two special flights for today.

"In light of the current situation in Srinagar, we've extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. We're also operating two special flights on April 23," IndiGo posted on X, adding, "We have extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai."

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.