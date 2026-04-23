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NewsMobilityDGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance during Dec 2025
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DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance during Dec 2025

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning notice to IndiGo over compliance concerns related to the temporary domestic airfare caps introduced in December 2025.

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
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DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance during Dec 2025Image Source- IANS

New Delhi: Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to India’s largest airline, IndiGo, in connection with compliance related to temporary domestic airfare caps imposed by the government in December 2025, the airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation informed stock exchanges on Thursday. 

According to the exchange filing available on the bourses, the DGCA letter pertains to certain airfares offered during the period when government-imposed fare caps were in force.

The aviation regulator has advised the airline to exercise due caution and ensure strict adherence to applicable government orders in the future.

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However, it also noted that IndiGo has already undertaken corrective actions, including refunding excess amounts collected from passengers.

Also Read: No PUC certificate, no fuel in Delhi: Govt cracks down on polluting vehicles

According to the airline, the communication was received on Tuesday, April 21, and it clarified that there is no significant impact on its financials, operations or other activities arising from the matter.

The airline further said that all corrective actions, including refunds, have already been completed. It also attributed the delay in disclosure to an internal communication lag in receiving details of the DGCA letter.

Also Read: DGCA begins inquiry into ground incident involving SpiceJet, Akasa Air planes

Shares of IndiGo’s parent, InterGlobe Aviation, on Thursday ended more than 1 per cent lower at Rs 4,567.20 apiece on the NSE. The aviation stock has fallen over 20 per cent in the last six months and 10 per cent so far this year. On a one-year basis, it has declined about 18 per cent.

In addition, the stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,232.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,895.20

Earlier in the month, the low-cost carrier announced that it would raise fuel charges on both domestic and international flights for all new bookings made from 12.01 a.m. on April 2, due to the sharp increase in aviation fuel prices.

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