DGCA Issues Warning To Air India, Seeks Stricter Compliance-Details Here

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to Air India Ltd., cautioning the airline over violations of flight time regulations and advising its management to exercise the highest level of diligence in adhering to aviation safety requirements.

The regulator, during a spot check, found that Air India operated two Bangalore-London flights (AI133) on May 16 and 17, 2025, each exceeding the stipulated 10-hour maximum flight time under Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 7, Series J, Part III.

The warning letter issued by DGCA stated, "During a spot check it was observed that Air India operated flights AI133 on May 16 and 17, 2025, both of which surpassed the 10-hour maximum flight time prescribed under Para 6.1.3 of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 7, Series J, Part III, Issue III dated April 24, 2019."

The aviation regulator further noted that the airline's Accountable Manager failed to ensure compliance with key operational provisions specified in Annexure III of the CARs.

"Whereas, it has further been noted that the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India Ltd. has failed to ensure compliance with the requirements as specified under Para 1 and Para 2.4 of Annexure III of the CARs, Section 3, Series C, Part II", the letter further stated. A Show Cause Notice was issued to Air India on June 20, 2025, under the Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual (EPPM).

"In view of the above, a Show Cause Notice was issued to Air India on 20 June 2025 under the relevant provisions of the Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual (EPPM) for the aforementioned violations," the DGCA stated in the letter.

After examining the airline's response, the regulator found it "unsatisfactory in addressing the regulatory lapses and deficiencies noted." "The reply submitted by Air India in response to the Show Cause Notice has been duly examined and found to be unsatisfactory in addressing the regulatory lapses and deficiencies noted. Accordingly, the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India Ltd. is hereby warned and advised to exercise utmost diligence and responsibility in ensuring strict compliance with the applicable Civil Aviation requirements," the letter further said.

In response to the DGCA warning letter issued to Air India, the airline spokesperson in a statement said, "Air India is in receipt of the DGCA letter with regard to rostering issues on two long- haul flights reported in mid-May that arose due to a different interpretation of a permission that was granted to mitigate the border related airspace closure. This was corrected immediately after the right interpretation was conveyed to us. Air India remains fully compliant with the rules."