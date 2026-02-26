Advertisement
DGCA new flight tickets rule: 48-hour free cancellation, no charges for name correction within 24 hours of booking

DGCA new flight tickets rule: Under the new policy, flyers can cancel or make changes to their air tickets without paying extra charges within 48 hours of booking, subject to certain conditions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DGCA new flight tickets rule: 48-hour free cancellation, no charges for name correction within 24 hours of bookingImage Credit: freepik

DGCA new flight tickets rule: India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has updated its rules on airline ticket refunds to make cancellations and changes easier for passengers. Under the new policy, flyers can cancel or make changes to their air tickets without paying extra charges within 48 hours of booking, subject to certain conditions.

This “look-in” period applies when the flight departure is at least seven days away for domestic travel and 15 days away for international travel. After 48 hours, passengers will have to pay normal cancellation fees as per airline rules.

